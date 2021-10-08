CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gilroy, CA

Footage Released of Officer-Involved Shooting in Gilroy

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILROY (CBS SF) — Police in Gilroy recently released disturbing new video of a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened last month. The suspect tried to turn himself in, but then started shooting at police. That’s when an officer returned fire, killing the suspect. The incident happened one month ago on...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WISN

'Senseless': 3 shot dead over parking spot dispute, mom says

MILWAUKEE — A mother says her daughter and two other people were shot dead in a fight over how a car was parked. The shooting happened at about 9:35 p.m. Thursday at North 8th and West Cherry streets in Milwaukee. Police said four people suffered gunshot wounds. The Medical Examiner...
MILWAUKEE, WI
yourcentralvalley.com

Arrest of homicide suspect leads to 14 Calwa gang members arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- An 18-year-old Calwa Gang Member was arrested for the murder of 52-year-old Javier Fernandez, leading to more than a dozen other arrests. Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims along with District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp spoke on the gang activity during a press conference Friday. The homicide happened July...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gilroy, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Gilroy, CA
CBS Minnesota

Man Charged With Murder, Arson In Minneapolis House Fire That Killed Darrian Solomon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 37-year-old man faces murder and arson charges in connection with a deadly Minneapolis house fire back in June. Two men were badly burned in the fire on June 6 on the 3300 block of Emerson Avenue North. One of the victims, Darrian Lamont Solomon, was placed in a medically-induced coma, but later died from his injuries on Sept. 9. (credit: CBS) The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office announced on Oct. 8 that Solomon’s death was determined to be “homicide caused by thermal injuries.” Police allege David Francis Chamberlain is responsible for the fire, and he has since been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree arson. Solomon’s death is considered the city’s 75th homicide of the year.   More On WCCO.com: 3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Mass Shooting At St. Paul Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured ‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin St. Paul Mass Shooting: Woman Killed, Marquisha Wiley, Remembered As ‘Bright, Joyful And Supportive’ St. Paul Mass Shooting: 2 Men Each Face A Dozen Charges In Deadly Shootout
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sacramento

Woodland Police Allegedly Seize 19-Year-Old’s Large Weapon Stash And Contraband

WOODLAND (CBS13) — The Woodland Police Department seized a large stash of assault weapons from a 19-year old after being notified by his parents that he was threatening to harm himself., say police. The officers were recently called to a home on the 700 block of East Street in Woodland where they say they discovered that the 19-year-old had been stockpiling assault weapons, storing them in unusual places such as the trash bin. When the officers arrived, they took the teen into custody in order to ensure the safety of himself and his family before investigating further. A neighbor, who did not want...
WOODLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lopez
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man Dead, Woman In Critical Condition After Shooting And Vehicle Crash In Pitcairn

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITCAIRN (KDKA) — A man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition in Pitcairn after being shot Saturday afternoon, according to Allegheny County Police. Police were called to the 300 block of 3rd Street for reports of shots fired and a vehicle crash around 1 p.m. First responders found one vehicle had crashed, and the male passenger inside had died from gunshot wounds. The female driver was also suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police. Homicide detectives are investigating. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITCAIRN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cbs Sf
CBS Denver

Man Killed, 3 Others Hurt In Late Night Drive-By Shooting In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a man died after being shot in a drive-by shooting. Officers responded to the area near East 22nd Avenue and Quebec Street at around 11 p.m. on Saturday. (credit: CBS) They say they found four adults with injuries. Later on Sunday morning, they say one man died, and another man and two women were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. (credit: CBS) Further information about the victims or the shooting were not released. Police haven’t shared any details about a possible suspect.
DENVER, CO
WSVN-TV

Woman arrested, charged in shooting of manager at Lauderhill Metro by T-Mobile store

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman accused of shooting her former boss, the manager of a cellphone store in Lauderhill, over being fired. Lauderhill Police said 27-year-old Rachel Boisette has been charged with attempted murder in connection to Friday’s shooting at the Metro by T-Mobile store at Inverness Plaza, located along the 5500 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.
LAUDERHILL, FL
foxla.com

Man shot, killed following confrontation with deputies in Whittier

LOS ANGELES - Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department continue to investigate after a man was shot and killed following a confrontation with deputies in the unincorporated Whittier area Sunday evening. The shooting occurred in the area of Obregon Street. and Eduardo Avenue just before 6 p.m.
WHITTIER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Sacramento

Man Shot, Pregnant Woman Injured At Hughson Residence

HUGHSON (CBS13) – A man was shot and a pregnant woman was injured in the Stanislaus County town of Hughson on Monday. Just before 1 p.m., Monday deputies were called out to a residence in the 5000 block of Nunes Road in Hughson for the report of a man attacking a woman and trying to get into the residence, according to a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department statement. CHP officers were later told that a man at the same address had been shot. Deputies arrived at the scene, which is a trailer park near Keyes Road, and found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driveway of the residence, authorities say. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The woman sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. She is not being named as a suspect in the shooting. CSI personnel processed the scene and gathered evidence as deputies worked with investigators to find out who fired the shots. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective V. Esquivez at (209) 567-4466. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or go to http://www.stancrimetips.org.
HUGHSON, CA
CBS Denver

1 Dead, 3 Hospitalized After Denver Shooting Near Kennedy Golf Course

DENVER (CBS4) – Investigators in southeast Denver believe domestic violence led to a shooting that left one person dead and three more in the hospital. It happened about 11:35 p.m. Monday in the 10000 block of East Girard Street, just north of Kennedy Golf Course. (credit: CBS) Police say they were called to the area for a possible domestic violence related shooting. Two shooting victims were rushed to the hospital, a teenage juvenile female, considered the domestic violence victim, remained in critical condition with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday. The other victim is an adult male who remained in critical condition. (credit: CBS) When they arrived, officers found a deceased adult male who investigators determined is the suspect in the shooting. During the incident, an infant who is the child of the female victim and the suspect, was reportedly dropped by the suspect which resulted in serious injuries. The child was rushed to the hospital and remained in critical condition on Tuesday. (credit: CBS) The Denver Police Department said that October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and that this incident is a tragic reminder of the dangers of domestic violence.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy