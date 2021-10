FREMONT (CBS SF) – A man suspected of opening fire on eyewitnesses while attempting to steal a catalytic converter in a Fremont neighborhood has been arrested, police said. On the morning of September 3, police said the gunman and another suspect tried to steal the device from a work truck near Havasu Street and Choctaw Drive in the city’s Warm Springs neighborhood. Police said a victim armed himself with a crowbar and struck one of the suspects during the attempted theft. The suspects began to leave the scene in a vehicle, but the suspected gunman fired multiple rounds at the victim and...

FREMONT, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO