Environment

Early Season Snow Dusts Fire-Scarred High Sierra

By 13 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brief touch of snow in the Sierra Friday morning quickly gave way to fire concerns as a fire weather watch covers much of Northern California starting this weekend. Marissa Perlman reports from Kyburz. (10-8-21)

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Hot 97-5

First Snow Of The Season For Parts Of North Dakota Is Coming

Well, parts of North Dakota are set to keep the annual tradition coming. An early-season snowfall is expected to hit parts of western North Dakota tonight will linger into late Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the counties of Slope, Bowman, and...
BISMARCK, ND
CBS Sacramento

Snow Falls on Massive Caldor Wildfire Footprint, Aiding Fire Crews, Adding Beauty

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – From fire to ice, snow fell on the footprint of the massive Caldor Wildfire Monday, leaving a big change of scenery from the past six weeks. The first snow of the season has left the Caldor-threatened community of Christmas Valley looking Christmasy. Geoff Blachman’s home survived the fire, giving him all the more reason to celebrate snow on the Caldor burn scar. Geoff Blachman/lives in Christmas Valley “I love snow,” Blachman said. “It’s pretty awesome!” Snowfall made for an unusual sight at the Caldor Wildfire base camp. The Heavenly Ski Resort transformed into a base camp a month ago. This snow...
ENVIRONMENT
#High Sierra#Extreme Weather
fox10phoenix.com

Snow makes an early fall appearance in northern Arizona

The calendar says it's fall, but many parts of Arizona got a dusting of white snow overnight, including Flagstaff, where many broke out the winter coats. FOX 10 Photojournalist Joe Tillman headed north for a look at the early winter blast.
ARIZONA STATE
Weather
Weather
Environment
Environment
sentinelcolorado.com

Early winter storm brings snow to Colorado mountains

BILLINGS | An early winter storm is forecast to bring the first heavy snowfall of the season to portions of the U.S. Rocky Mountains this week. The National Weather Service on Monday issued winter storm warnings for large areas of Wyoming and southern Montana. The warnings were in effect through midday Wednesday.
COLORADO STATE
KUTV

GALLERY: Utah's first big snow of the season

(KUTV) — Winter is still 70 days away but that's not stopping the snow from coming our way!. Monday night and into Tuesday, a winter storm slammed into Utah impacting roads and closing schools. In some higher valleys, snow piled atop outdoor tables, chairs and sidewalks while others watched as...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Let it snow: Much of Utah enjoying early snowfall this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If it feels a bit early for snow in the mountains, you’re not wrong: it is. Images of snow-capped hills came pouring in on social media to ABC4’s Pinpoint Weather Team throughout the morning and afternoon. The chill of the air was easily felt with temperatures in the mid-40s most […]
UTAH STATE
cbslocal.com

‘A Little Brush Fire…It Went Up Within Minutes’: Dozens Of Families Lose Everything In Wind-Driven Delta Fire

ISLETON (CBS13) – An entire community in Isleton on Brannan Island was burned to the ground in minutes on Monday. Fierce winds whipped up a grass fire along the Delta as hot spots continue to spark in one community. Dozens of neighbors are returning to the Delta Tuesday, to learn their home has been destroyed. The few left standing have no power or water.
ISLETON, CA
cbslocal.com

Fire Weather Watch Issued For Friday In LA County

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The National Weather Service Tuesday issued a Fire Weather Watch for Friday in much of Los Angeles County ahead of forecasted dry conditions, Santa Ana winds and low humidity. Downtown L.A., the L.A. County coast, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, L.A. County Mountains, Angeles National Forest...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

