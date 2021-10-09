Early Season Snow Dusts Fire-Scarred High Sierra

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – From fire to ice, snow fell on the footprint of the massive Caldor Wildfire Monday, leaving a big change of scenery from the past six weeks. The first snow of the season has left the Caldor-threatened community of Christmas Valley looking Christmasy. Geoff Blachman’s home survived the fire, giving him all the more reason to celebrate snow on the Caldor burn scar. Geoff Blachman/lives in Christmas Valley “I love snow,” Blachman said. “It’s pretty awesome!” Snowfall made for an unusual sight at the Caldor Wildfire base camp. The Heavenly Ski Resort transformed into a base camp a month ago. This snow...

