Special Weather Statement issued for East Polk, Mahnomen, Norman, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Polk; Mahnomen; Norman; West Polk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Norman, south central Polk and northwestern Mahnomen Counties through 815 PM CDT At 751 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Flaming, or 44 miles northeast of Fargo, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Flaming around 800 PM CDT. Fertile and Ranum around 805 PM CDT. Rindal and northwestern White Earth Nation around 810 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Winger and Maple Bay. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH