A New Jersey man accused of killing his girlfriend's pets now faces several felony charges in upstate New York. The Putnam County SPCA arrested Matthew Savinovich, 27, of Norwood, Bergen County, on Wednesday. Authorities believe he killed his girlfriend's three Chihuahuas and a ferret over the course of their relationship from December 2019 to November 2020 in Lake Peekskill, a hamlet in Putnam County.