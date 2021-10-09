CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s Relationship Status Revealed Amid Divorce Rumors

By Jessica Wang, Lanae Brody
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0owdOT_0cLo0fsO00
Scott Kirkland/Fox/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Amid ongoing speculations of divorce, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s relationship has seen better days.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s relationship has been rocky amid ongoing divorce rumors. The couple, who wed in 2006, has weathered many storms, including public admissions of infidelity. While Dean, 54, recently called the split speculations “weird,” a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that Tori, 48, and her husband “aren’t getting along” amid divorce rumors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FtmjC_0cLo0fsO00
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott (Scott Kirkland/Fox/Picturegroup/Shutterstock)

“Right now, Tori and Dean aren’t getting along,” a source close to the couple told HL. “They really haven’t for a long time. He’s wanted to leave Tori and the home, but he doesn’t want to leave the kids. That’s been really, really hard on him.” Tori is currently away from Los Angeles filming her upcoming project Bleeding Greed, and the source added that this brief separation has been “good” for the couple.

“Because she’s away filming, this break is something they needed,” the source continued. “Her doing this film is long overdue and this may give Tori the strength to do her own thing too. They’ve been having problems for a very long time and he has thought about moving out and has stayed with friends, but he wants to be with the children.”

“He doesn’t want to give that up,” the source concluded. “This break is a good thing for them.” The couple share five children together: Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Finn, 9, Hattie, 9, and Beau, 4. The rumors of a separation have largely been fueled by the fact that the two have been spotted without their wedding rings. Tori also previously revealed in June that she and her husband don’t sleep in the same bedroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=418KW6_0cLo0fsO00
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

She explained that the children began sleeping with her while Dean was away for six months filming at a different country. “Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed,” Tori said. “Since he left — this is not good, you guys — but since he left [and] he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me, so I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms.”

With chatter of a rough patch abuzz, Dean addressed the rumors while on the “Feminine Warrior” podcast on September 15. “I don’t reply, you know, anymore. It’s just like, ‘OK, if that’s what you want to think, then think it,” he said. “It’s just weird that people need to know. ‘What’s going on with Tori and Dean? She’s not wearing her ring.’ Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?”

HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Kids: Meet Her 5 Children From Oldest to Youngest

Tori Spelling was born to be a mother and it just so happens that she got to be one five times over during her marriage to Dean McDermott. Meet the family!. Tori Spelling has seen it all in her 15-year marriage to actor Dean McDermott: whirlwind romance, heartbreak, health scares and financial troubles. But despite the ups and downs that come with any marriage, Tori and Dean have always been able to be on the exact same page about one thing: their five adorable children. No matter what the couple is going through, their kids come first. And as we’ve seen from countless social media tributes over the years, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and Dean shower their kids with love and affection.
bravotv.com

We Have a Major Update on Robyn and Juan Dixon's Relationship

Robyn and Juan Dixon have dealt with a number of ups and downs in their relationship over the past six seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac. The pair, who have two sons, were previously married from 2005 until 2012, then lived together after their breakup, only to reconcile and get engaged for a second time in 2019. Recently, Robyn shared her struggles with depression, pandemic-related stress, and the toll it has taken on the couple, who postponed their plans for a second wedding due to the pandemic.
E! Online

Here's the Truth About Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd's Relationship Status After Their Dinner Dates

Watch: Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Caught at Dinner Again. It appears this dating rumor will be Gone in Sixty Seconds. Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd sent fans into a frenzy after they were spotted spending one-on-one time together in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photographers captured the two enjoying a late-night dinner at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant—you know, the eatery they first dined at in July.
Distractify

Usman and Lisa Have Both Moved on After Their '90 Day' Romance

It’s said that distance makes the heart grow fonder, and this is especially true for the couples featured on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. Since the franchise first premiered in January of 2014, the series has introduced us to dozens of hopeless romantics who are willing to leave their home countries to find love. Although many of the couples we’ve met over the years are still going strong, not everyone’s relationship has stood the test of time.
Tori Spelling
Dean Mcdermott
E! News

Kristin Cavallari Reveals If She'll Get Married Again After Updating Her Relationship Status

Watch: Kristin Cavallari Reacts to Jay Cutler & Jana Kramer's Outing. On Sunday, Oct. 10, Kristin Cavallari took to Instagram Stories to candidly answer her followers' burning questions about her post-divorce situation, whether she's in a serious relationship and if she'd love to have more kids. She has three children with ex Jay Cutler: Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5.
International Business Times

Adele Gets Candid About Simon Konecki Divorce, 'Toxic' Relationship With Men

Adele is opening up about her divorce from her ex-husband Simon Konecki and how her "toxic" relationships with men prevented her from finding her happiness for years. Ahead of the release of her first new album in six years, the "Hello" singer, 33, graces the November 2021 covers of the American and British editions of Vogue, making history as the first person to appear on the U.K. and U.S. cover with a different fashion shoot and interview in each. In her chat with the magazine, the Grammy winner looked back on her marriage with the Drop4Drop charity CEO, whom she divorced in 2019.
Glamour

Alex Rodriguez Is Joking About His Relationship Status: ‘That's Maybe Why I’m Single'

Alex Rodriguez has reached the stage of the breakup where he's ready to joke about it. On October 7, the former baseball player joined Kevin Burkhardt, David Ortiz, and Frank Thomas for roundtable coverage of the American League Division Series. While discussing a group of Tampa Bay Rays players enjoying popcorn in the middle of their game against the Boston Red Sox, Burkhardt pointed out that Rodriguez had his own funny moment with the snack back in 2010.
Popculture

Tori Spelling Shares Sweet Story About Luke Perry on What Would Have Been His 55th Birthday

Tori Spelling is looking back on her special relationship with Luke Perry on what would have been the actor's 55th birthday. Spelling, who starred on Beverly Hills, 90210 with Perry, took to Instagram Monday to share the impact Perry made on her life before he died in March 2019 just days after suffering an ischemic stroke at home. Posting a photo of Perry kissing her on the cheek, Spelling wished a happy birthday to her "friend and brother."
Kerrang

Kim Kardashian says North West is ​“a total goth”

They say that kids instinctively rebel against their parents. Presumably young North West has heard her father Kanye’s recent Donda album, because her mother Kim Kardashian-West has revealed that the eight-year-old is all about Black Sabbath. “North is like goth. She’s into Hot Topic,” Kim told Ellen DeGeneres. ​“She puts...
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

