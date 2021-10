Phil Riise worries about every single particle of pollution that washes from his waterfront business, Seaview Boatyard North, into Bellingham Bay. It’s partly because he cares about the body of water, where he fishes and crabs for sport. But it’s also because just a little too much pollution could take a large financial toll on his livelihood — boatyards that don’t meet state stormwater pollution standards are required to explore significant operational changes, which Riise said can quickly snowball into a costly endeavor.

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO