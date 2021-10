A building designed for teaching, collaborating, and inspiring the innovators of the 21st century will be built at the University of Michigan-Flint. The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded a $3.8 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to build the Innovation and Technology Center at UM-Flint. The grant will be matched with $4.9 million in additional funds from university donors. The site of the new space will be on the northwest side of the campus, near the William S. White Building.

