CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders respond to Jon Gruden’s racist email with statement

By Aryanna Prasad
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders released a public statement concerning head coach Jon Gruden’s racist language in a 2011 email, describing the email as “disturbing.”. Long before Jon Gruden returned to the NFL as a head coach, he was working as a broadcaster for ESPN. During the 2011 lockout, Gruden sent an email to current Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen concerning DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. Gruden employed racist imagery and tropes in an effort to insult Smith.

fansided.com

Comments / 10

Related
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Has Landed A New Job With The NFL

Marshawn Lynch is returning to the NFL. Well, sort of. On Tuesday, it was announced that he’ll be joining the NFL Players Association. For the first time ever, the NFLPA will have a chief brand ambassador. Lynch has been assigned this new role, as he’ll be tasked with supporting the development of past, current and future players on and off the field.
NFL
ESPN

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith's job in jeopardy after executive committee vote, sources say

DeMaurice Smith's time as executive director of the NFL Players Association could be coming to an end, sources told ESPN on Wednesday. The NFLPA's executive committee took a vote Tuesday night to determine whether Smith should be allowed to remain in the job he has held for the past 12 years, sources said. According to the NFLPA's constitution, a unanimous approval vote by the 14-member committee would have kept Smith in the job, likely on a new three-year contract. However, the vote was evenly split at 7-7, sources said.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demaurice Smith
Yardbarker

Raiders Hall of Famer Tim Brown defends Jon Gruden

Jon Gruden says he did not intend to be racist when he insulted DeMaurice Smith in an email 10 years ago, and Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown believes his former coach. Brown, who played for Gruden with the Raiders from 1998-2001, defended his longtime friend in a recent interview with SiriusXM Radio. Gruden has said he wrote in the 2011 email that Smith “has lips the size of michellin tires” as a way of calling the NFLPA executive director a liar. Brown said he has heard Gruden use the phrase “rubber lips” to describe people he believes are being untruthful.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bears trade with Dolphins to help Justin Fields, offense

In an attempt to bolster their anemic offense, the Chicago Bears got Justin Fields and the team’s attack some help by trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant. This, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. The move comes shortly after the Bears scored a 24-14 win over...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Espn#Washington Football Team#Andrewlbeaton#Raiders#Nflpa#Union
The Spun

Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears OLB Khalil Mack’s grudge against Raiders, Jon Gruden only grows

Khalil Mack’s relationship with the Raiders couldn’t be clearer: He thinks they undervalued him, and they’ve been determined to show him they were right. And Mack will never let that go. Regardless of how much time has passed, how little the Bears and Raiders have to do with each other...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Lamar Jackson, Ravens have not agreed to extension

Lamar Jackson could be the next NFL quarterback in line for a massive contract extension, but negotiations between him and the Baltimore Ravens are complicated by the fact that Jackson does not have an agent. At the very least, that has made it difficult for the two sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Bold Admission

If you could start an NFL team with any current player, who would you pick? Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson revealed his pick on Sunday morning. It’s a surprising one. “In fact, if I was drafting in the NFL today out of all the players,...
NFL
nickiswift.com

How Tall Is Tom Brady?

There's no doubt that the arguably intriguing Tom Brady stands out and has made his mark on the world, especially when it comes to the sports scene. As a professional football player who has found a staggering amount of success as a quarterback first with the New England Patriots and then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has thrilled fans of the game as a formidable figure on the field.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Falcons News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the football world learned the Atlanta Falcons would be without their two top receivers this weekend. Just days before the team’s game against the New York Jets in London, both Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage didn’t make the trip. Gage is dealing with an injury, while Ridley reportedly didn’t make the trip for personal reasons.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy