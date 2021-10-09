Raiders respond to Jon Gruden’s racist email with statement
The Las Vegas Raiders released a public statement concerning head coach Jon Gruden’s racist language in a 2011 email, describing the email as “disturbing.”. Long before Jon Gruden returned to the NFL as a head coach, he was working as a broadcaster for ESPN. During the 2011 lockout, Gruden sent an email to current Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen concerning DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. Gruden employed racist imagery and tropes in an effort to insult Smith.fansided.com
