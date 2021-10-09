Raiders respond to Jon Gruden’s racist email with statement

Jon Gruden says he did not intend to be racist when he insulted DeMaurice Smith in an email 10 years ago, and Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown believes his former coach. Brown, who played for Gruden with the Raiders from 1998-2001, defended his longtime friend in a recent interview with SiriusXM Radio. Gruden has said he wrote in the 2011 email that Smith “has lips the size of michellin tires” as a way of calling the NFLPA executive director a liar. Brown said he has heard Gruden use the phrase “rubber lips” to describe people he believes are being untruthful.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO