White Sox's Luis Robert: Reaches base four times
Robert went 3-for-4 with two runs, an RBI and a walk in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Astros in Game 2 of the ALDS. Robert and the White Sox were unable to generate any extra-base hits in Game 2, but the 24-year-old had little trouble reaching base in the loss. Across his first two ALDS appearances, the outfielder has gone 5-for-9, although the White Sox will need to string together three consecutive wins if they hope to advance to the ALCS.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0