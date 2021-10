Jones will guard the crease on the road against the Islanders on Tuesday. Jones has effectively replaced Brian Elliott as the veteran No. 2 behind starter Carter Hart. As such, Jones should probably not be expected to play in more than 30-35 games this year, perhaps even less if Hart is performing at peak levels. Given his limited usage, Jones figures to be a low-end fantasy target this season and won't offer much in the way of value outside of a pairing with Hart.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO