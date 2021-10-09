Astros' Kyle Tucker: Homers in Game 2

The Oakland A’s won’t make the postseason this year, but there are still three games left to play this weekend. That’s three more days of baseball before a long winter!. For their final series of the year, the A’s visit the Houston Astros, who already clinched the AL West division title. Oakland sends Sean Manaea to the mound, capping off a strong campaign for the left-hander — his 3.94 ERA and 3.70 FIP are both better than league-average, and he ranks Top 30 in fWAR among MLB pitchers. His last start also came against the Astros, and he tossed seven excellent innings with eight strikeouts and just one run.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO