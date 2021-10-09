CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Homers in Game 2

 4 days ago

Tucker went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 9-4 win over the White Sox in Game 2 of the ALDS. Tucker went hitless with a pair of strikeouts in four at-bats Thursday, but he returned to form in Game 2. He plated Houston's first run of the game with a single in the bottom of the second inning before blasting a two-run homer in the seventh. The 24-year-old should remain an everyday player for the Astros during the playoffs after he appeared in 140 regular-season games.

