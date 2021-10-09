Astros' Ryne Stanek: Picks up win in Game 2

Stanek (1-0) allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless seventh inning to earn the win against the White Sox in Game 2 of the ALDS on Friday. Stanek put runners on first and second base after he struck out the first two batters he faced Friday, but he forced a lineout to end the inning. The right-hander earned three wins during the regular season and picked up his first win of the postseason after the Astros plated five runs in the bottom of the seventh. The 30-year-old should continue to serve as a setup man during the playoffs.