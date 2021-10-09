CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noble County, IN

Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-14 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued tonight. Target Area: Noble The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville. * Until Thursday morning. * At 9:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 6.2 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, The north end of Lakeview Drive is covered by water. Several houses have water to their foundations on Steinberger Lake Drive.

alerts.weather.gov

