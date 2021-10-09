CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal Planet To Feature LDWF Ida Rescue Efforts

By Dave Brannen
This weekend Animal Planet will be airing Louisiana Law: In The Eye Of Hurricane Ida. Ed Pratt with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries tells us it’s a broad stroke look at what wildlife agents did during the storm to help victims and Ida’s impact on them too. “It shows them leaving their families, and some of them didn’t know what was going to happen to their homes when they went out to rescue other people,” said Pratt.

Pratt indicates the show is impactful only in a way that can visually be appreciated. He says, “we saw agents getting people out of their home, getting children out of their home and taking them to higher ground.”

Pratt says in one instance a family was dealing with extensive damage to their home, and while not wishing to be rescued, they did ask for something so simple as a broom for cleanup purposes. “Part of their home is destroyed, they don’t have electricity, and they had some other things going around. It is showing the spirit of Louisiana, what can you bring me and they said a broom.”

”The show, which follows the agents’ missions before and after Ida’s landfall, airs Sunday at 8 p.m. and will also stream on Discovery+ the same day.

