CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amazon

The Twitch hack revealed much more than streamer salaries. Here are 4 new takeaways.

By Nathan Grayson
wiltonbulletin.com
 4 days ago

To say Twitch has been through the ringer recently would be an understatement. Fresh off the still-ongoing controversy surrounding so-called "hate raids," the live-streaming platform was recently hacked, leading to a massive info dump earlier this week on notorious image board 4chan. This leak contained Twitch source code, an unreleased Amazon gaming client and streamer payouts from subscriptions and other Twitch features dating back to 2019, among many other things. Odds are, avid observers will be sifting through the rubble for months.

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Asmongold’s New World scalp sparks debate on Twitch streamer name debacle

Asmongold claimed the New World developers should implement a “creator program” to help Twitch streamers secure character names, but some viewers accused him of being “entitled.”. New World’s popularity is skyrocketing following its release on September 28. However, spots on some servers have been hard to come by. Some players...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Twitch might be implementing new chat options to curb abuse for streamers

It looks like Twitch is set to introduce new chat options for streamers in an attempt to squash the recent rise in hate raids. According to screenshots from Zach Bussey, a journalist specialising in streamers, and streamer DraconTV, creators will soon be able to toggle what level of verification users need to chat in their streams (thanks, Kotaku). Currently, there's one option for email verification, but the new settings will allow streamers to require either email or mobile verification.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
Person
Jeff Bezos
IGN

Become A Pro Twitch Streamer In A Click For Less Than $80 With This Easy App

Streamers get to play video games for a living and earning serious amounts of cash while doing it: it’s no wonder we all dream about becoming a Twitch pro. But did you know that the dream is totally within your reach? To start live streaming today, you don’t need a whole suite of expensive equipment. All it takes is an easy-to-use software, like the excellent XSplit Broadcaster Premium - and today we’ve found a lifetime subscription to the app for Windows on sale for just $79. That’s a 60% discount off the regular price of $200.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Asmongold responds to Twitch leak revealing streamer’s earnings

As the earnings of thousands of Twitch streamers has apparently been leaked in a data breach, some of the top creators have responded, including Asmongold, who has cast doubt on the accuracy of the figures. On October 6, a large data dump was posted on 4chan and quickly began to...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#Streamers#The Washington Post
gamepressure.com

Twitch Hacked - Leak Reveals Streamer Earnings and Plan to Compete With Steam

An anonymous hacker leaked the source code of Twitch. Among the 125 GB of data were also the earnings of major streamers using the service. The amounts are staggering. Today, an anonymous hacker released a torrent file on 4chan, enabling users to download the full source code of the Twitch platform, as well as data on the earnings of people who stream on it. The leak - if you can call it that - is to "cause more disruption and competition among online video uploaders" because "their community is one big toxic cesspool."
VIDEO GAMES
securityboulevard.com

Why the recent Twitch breach means much more than “just” leaked source code

Amazon-owned Twitch, a massively popular video streaming service, was recently breached by hackers who leaked a massive pile of source code, data, unreleased products, payout reports, in parts. The first part weighs at about 125GB. Twitch’s own source code is also contained within the breach. And has started circulating around...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
Den of Geek

Massive Twitch Leak Reveals Stunning Streamer Payouts

You might want to update your Twitch password and activate two-factor authentication ASAP. The streaming platform confirmed this morning that it has been hacked. “We can confirm a breach has taken place,” reads a tweet from the official Twitch handle. “Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us.”
TV & VIDEOS
Wired

A Devastating Twitch Hack Sends Streamers Reeling

This morning, an anonymous hacker released what they claim is an enormous cache of proprietary data from Twitch, the popular streaming platform, including Twitch.tv source code and streamers’ revenue information. “Jeff Bezos paid $970 million for this, we’re giving it away FOR FREE,” wrote the poster on 4chan. Today’s leak,...
AMAZON
videogameschronicle.com

Twitch leak reveals the site’s highest paid streamers

The recent mass leak of Twitch data has revealed which streamers have been paid the most by the company. An anonymous hacker seemingly leaked the entirety of Twitch earlier today, including its source code and user payout information. A company source then confirmed to VGC that the leaked data is...
TV & VIDEOS
geekwire.com

Amazon’s Twitch hit with major breach of source code, security tools, streamer payouts, and more

The Amazon-owned livestreaming network Twitch has confirmed that it’s been hacked, in what one BBC analyst called “the biggest leak I have ever seen.”. Early Wednesday, an anonymous poster on the infamous 4chan message board put up a torrent that contains 125GB of what purports to be internal data from Twitch, reportedly to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space.”
BUSINESS
howtogeek.com

Twitch Hacked, 125GB of Data Exposed: Here’s What Leaked

Twitch has found itself on the receiving end of a giant hack that exposed 125GB of data. There’s lots of information in the hack, including creator payouts, a potential Steam competitor, and even the streaming service’s source code. Update, 10/6/21 12:03 pm Eastern: Twitch posted on Twitter acknowledging the hack,...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy