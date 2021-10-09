CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Augusta, SC

“Out There…Somewhere” The North Augusta gambit; National Chess Day

 4 days ago

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – Randall Barrett was in North Augusta for some bike riding. He didn’t know Saturday is National Chess Day, but it’s not his game, doesn’t have the patience.

“I like checkers because its bip, bip, bip. like a bicycle ride,” he said.

Chess does take a lot of patience and skill. North Augusta has both, but it seems Chess isn’t the go-to   board game.

“Oh checkers all day,” said John Hollis from North Augusta.

“Checkers I’m a checkers guy,” said James Key.

“I’m more of a Candyland type of guy,” said Devin Morris.

45 Years ago, President Gerald Ford declared the second Saturday in October National Chess Day.

An idea originally pushed by the then Regional Vice President of the US Chess Federation one William Dodgen from North Augusta SC the true force for National Chess Day.

“I think that’s pretty cool I didn’t know that,” said Emily Morris.

So, with North Augusta’s influence on National Chess Day, I bet you’re ready to be like Boris Spassky

“Naw I’m still a checkers guy,” said James.

Well checkmate.

Out There Somewhere in North Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Augusta beautician to participate in international hair show

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — She’s more than just a natural hairstylist but a master beautician who specializes in teaching other stylists about how to care, maintain, and even color natural hair and she’s taking part in an international hair show. Patricia Flournoy joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about Premiere Orlando […]
AUGUSTA, GA
