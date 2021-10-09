CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, TX

Three COVID deaths, 68 positive results this week

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 68 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 68 positives this week, 46 were PCR, and 22 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 8 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and sever symptom breakthrough cases. Three new deaths have been reported: one male in his 50s, one female in her 70s, and one male in his 80s – none from a nursing facility.

www.brownwoodnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
