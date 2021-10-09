San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS Game 1 free live stream, score updates, odds, TV channel, how to watch MLB playoffs online (10/8/21)
The San Francisco Giants begin their march to the World Series at home as they host the Los Angeles Dodgers when this historic and intriguing MLB rivalry takes center stage in the playoffs as these sides meet in Game 1 of this National League Divisional Series starting tonight. This game gets underway on Friday, October 8, at 6:37 p.m. PT/9:37 p.m. ET at Oracle Park with live TV on TBS.www.oregonlive.com
