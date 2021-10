Talk about the Winterhawks on our off-day thread. No big standouts through the three games last week, so we’ll take it down to individual games. And Portland’s starting goalie gets the nod with his shutout of Spokane. With 51 saves on 55 shots, a .927 save percentage, and the shutout on Sunday, the Winterhawks Player of the Week for October 4 through October 10 is Dante Giannuzzi.

