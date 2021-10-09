Sony Removes PS3 And Vita Credit Card Payment Options
We have news for fans of Sony’s legacy PlayStation consoles: if you own a PS3 or Vita, the way you make purchases on the stores of those devices is about to change. Sony announced that the PS3 and Vita stores will no longer have PayPal and credit card payment options. However, there’s still a way to make purchases for those devices, and it involves adding credit to your PlayStation wallet first from a separate device, like a newer console or PC.wegotthiscovered.com
