Sony Removes PS3 And Vita Credit Card Payment Options

By Danny Peterson
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have news for fans of Sony’s legacy PlayStation consoles: if you own a PS3 or Vita, the way you make purchases on the stores of those devices is about to change. Sony announced that the PS3 and Vita stores will no longer have PayPal and credit card payment options. However, there’s still a way to make purchases for those devices, and it involves adding credit to your PlayStation wallet first from a separate device, like a newer console or PC.

