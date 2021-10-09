CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton Kershaw injury: Dodgers lefty plans to avoid elbow surgery, brushes away free agency talk

Cover picture for the articleBefore Game 1 of the NLDS between the rival Dodgers and Giants on Friday night, Los Angeles stalwart lefty Clayton Kershaw addressed his elbow injury and his future with the organization. Kershaw is out for the entire postseason with the elbow issue. It's the same injury that cost him more than three months earlier this season, but manager Dave Roberts earlier this week said Kershaw has no ligament damage.

