UGA, Auburn students go head-to-head ... in philanthropy ... during Beat Week

By Ariel Waldeck CAES News
Albany Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS — The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry between the University of Georgia and Auburn University has moved beyond the football field to the field of philanthropy. The rivals are participating in Beat Week, a one-week giving challenge between the two universities. The 2021 matchup marks the second time the two universities have joined together for a giving challenge leading up to the annual UGA vs. Auburn football game.

