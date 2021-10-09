CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroline County, VA

Tractor-trailer crash cause over 10 mile backup on I-95 south in Caroline County

By Emma North
WRIC - ABC 8News
 8 days ago
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers can expect delays heading south on Interstate 95 in Caroline County near Paige Road and Marye Road.

According to VDOT, a tractor-trailer crash in the area initially closed all lanes but as of 10 p.m. just the south right lane and right shoulder are closed.

Traffic is backed up for 11 miles starting around mile marker 115.5.

VDOT says there was a medical flight called for someone involved in the crash.

