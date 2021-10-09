Police: Robbery suspect held store manager at gunpoint before fatal shootout

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police provided new information Friday about a fatal shootout in a Rochester Family Dollar.

Investigators say Simran Gordon, 24, is the man who walked into the Family Dollar on West Main Street in Rochester Wednesday evening and held the manager at gunpoint. They say customers were inside the store at the time, and one employee was able to get to the back to call 911.

Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan said two officers responding to that call walked in on the robbery in progress. She said Gordon ran through the store, and both he and the officers opened fire. Gordon was killed in the shootout.

“This all played out in less than a minute,” Herriott-Sullivan said. “That’s how fast the encounter was.”

The officers were not injured. Neither were any customers or employees.

The New York State Attorney Generals’ Office has taken on the investigation, as is protocol for any fatal shooting involving a police officer in the state.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video and officer-worn body camera video. Police say that video could be made publicly available as soon as next week.

Police are investigating Gordon as a suspect in two other deadly shootings — one from 2020 and one from 2021 — in which three people were killed. Herriott-Sullivan said more specific information regarding those incidents would be released once the families of those victims were notified.

