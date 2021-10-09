CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saved By The Bell's Tiffani Thiessen Celebrates Kelly And Zack's Anniversary With Adorable Throwback Pic

By Adreon Patterson
 4 days ago
As far as favorite television couples go, Saved by the Bell’s Kelly Kapowski and Zack Morris hold a special place in the hearts of many 1990s kids. By 2021 and thanks to streaming, multiple generations have viewed the ebb and flow of their relationship from high school sweethearts to the governor and first lady of California. But as much as fans love the couple, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar have their thoughts on the characters that have spanned nearly three decades. The iconic Zack/Kelly pairing recently celebrate a huge milestone in their marriage. Of course, Thiessen chose to acknowledge this special moment with an adorable photo.

Tiffani Thiessen
