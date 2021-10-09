CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Jordan 1 Mid Surfaces In Familiar Grey Tones: Official Photos

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past week or so, we have been reporting on a plethora of new Air Jordan 1 Mid colorways. Jordan Brand has been ramping up production of this shoe, and it is easy to see why when you consider how it is so easy to style, and it is much easier to cop than any Air Jordan 1 High OG on the market. These colorways have all been familiar in nature, which is a description that can certainly be given to the new colorway below.

