He Sure Plays A Mean Pinball

Mark Coward of San Luis Obispo takes a turn on a 1977 Dragon pinball machine Friday during the first day of Pin-A-Go-Go at the Dixon May Fair. The three-day event featuring pinball machines from six different decades will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $20 for both today and Sunday with the proceeds going toward the Dixon Teen Center, which provides free after school activities for adolescents.