Inclement weather across Florida causing delays at airports

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA (WFLA) – Airports across the state of Florida are experiencing delays due to inclement weather conditions.

Tampa International Airport issued the following travel advisory:

“TPA is continuing to experience flight delays at this time as a result of an FAA-imposed air traffic management program in response to bad weather to the north. This issue is impacting all Florida airports. As always, please check with your airline for flight updates.”

TPA later referred to the issue as a “trickle-down effect.”

Travelers are asked to check TPA’s website or contact their airline on what to do if their flight has been delayed or canceled.

