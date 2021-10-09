Police need help finding man who robbed south Austin bank

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police need help finding a man who robbed a south Austin bank Friday morning.

Officers say the robbery took place at the Regions Bank at the Shoppes at Onion Creek just before 10:30 a.m. The bank is located at 11215 Interstate 35.

Police say the man entered the bank, went up to the counter and threatened the teller. The teller gave the suspect cash, and he ran away. He was last seen walking northbound on the frontage road of South I-35, according to officers.

He’s believed to be in his early to mid-20s, police say. He’s described as being about 5’8″ to 5’10” with medium-length hair that’s faded on the sides. He was wearing a black, long-sleeved Nike shirt, black shorts with “Nike” on the left leg, black Nike shoes with the white “swoosh” and white soles, a white cap with a black Nike swoosh and a gray and white backpack.

Anyone with information should call the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092.