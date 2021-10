SEATTLE — When COVID-19 made its way inside her mother's nursing home, Pam Gould and her relatives resorted to talking to the 94-year-old on window visits. Her mother's hearing aids were lost, so she can't hear her daughter outside Sequim Health and Rehabilitation Center. But family members made signs: "WE LOVE YOU! EVERYTHING IS FINE! NO COVID" written in black marker. Over the past several weeks, the facility had dozens of COVID19 cases, reported through robocalls to families.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO