Cowboys RT La’el Collins in limbo after judge adjourns Friday appeal hearing without decision
FRISCO — Suspended right tackle La’el Collins had his appeal of a five-game ban heard in U.S. District Court Eastern District of Texas on Friday afternoon. Judge Amos Mazzant adjourned the hearing just before 3 p.m. without making a decision on the case. Collins is appealing his suspension for violations of the NFL substance abuse policy because he believes an arbitrator unfairly ruled against him based on incorrect information submitted by the NFL.www.dallasnews.com
Comments / 0