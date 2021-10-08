CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: It is time for Joe Biden to reopen Friendship Park

By The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board
 4 days ago

View of Friendship Park from Playas de Tijuana in August 2020. (Alexandra Mendoza / U-T en Español)

The editorial board operates independently from the U-T newsroom but holds itself to similar ethical standards. We base our editorials and endorsements on reporting, interviews and rigorous debate, and strive for accuracy, fairness and civility in our section. Disagree? Let us know .

President Joe Biden has ended some of the mean-spirited border policies of predecessor Donald Trump and kept others, most notably Title 42, which allows the federal government to take extreme steps to limit transmission of an infectious disease. Biden is using it to deport many Haitian migrants trying to enter the U.S. through Texas.

Now, another Trump-era policy must end here: the closing of Friendship Park in Border Field State Park by the Pacific Ocean along the California-Baja California border. For 50 years, Friendship Park has allowed families, friends and others divided by immigration status to gather and talk through a partly open fence. The Trump administration closed the park in February 2020 as a public health measure.

The closure continues even though COVID-19 transmission is chiefly an indoor concern. Border Field State Park reopened in May, but the Border Patrol says Friendship Park will stay closed because it lacks the agents to handle all its responsibilities.

Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, says this must change . Other members of California’s congressional delegation should join him in lobbying the Biden White House to do the right thing.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

IN THIS ARTICLE
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego's largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

