Motom announces new TikTok shopping capability that enables everyone to monetize their TikTok content. Today, Motom announced the addition of TikTok to its new social shopping mobile platform. Anyone can now share their own TikTok videos or their favorite creators’ TikTok videos to Motom and link (“tag”) the items being worn/used for direct purchase making them instantly shoppable by their followers, fans, and friends. Motom enables everyone to launch a centralized storefront on the Motom platform so that all social posts from Instagram, TikTok and YouTube can be shared and shopped in minutes.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO