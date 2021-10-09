CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuolumne County, CA

21 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne, 7 In Calaveras

By Sabrina Biehl
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuolumne County Public Health reports 21 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report, there are 293 residents with active Covid cases including 5 who are hospitalized. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is up to 37.5 from 37.4 per 100,000 population. There were 5 released from isolation since yesterday, there have been a total of 4,728 released. There have been 5,126 community cases, 105 deaths, and 1,620 inmate cases with no currently active inmate cases.

