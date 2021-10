Teachers are in a “class of their own” and should receive higher recognition. We hand our kids over to them and expect them to mold them into great achievers. The Lapel school system is very fortunate to have teachers who have gone out of their way to give the students in their classroom the best education possible. The following are just two of the many teachers who exemplify the goals our school system gave to its students.

LAPEL, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO