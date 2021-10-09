Meet the four candidates running for Maggie Valley Board of Aldermen

Oct. 8—Two of the five seats on the Maggie Valley town board are up for election this fall. Four candidates are vying for the spots. The following profiles are based on interviews with the candidates and a candidate forum hosted by the Maggie Valley Chamber of Commerce. Early voting starts Thursday, Oct. 14 at the one-stop early voting site, Haywood Senior Resource Center, 81 Elmwood Way, Waynesville. It is open weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.