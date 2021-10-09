CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maggie Valley, NC

Meet the four candidates running for Maggie Valley Board of Aldermen

northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

Oct. 8—Two of the five seats on the Maggie Valley town board are up for election this fall. Four candidates are vying for the spots. The following profiles are based on interviews with the candidates and a candidate forum hosted by the Maggie Valley Chamber of Commerce. Early voting starts Thursday, Oct. 14 at the one-stop early voting site, Haywood Senior Resource Center, 81 Elmwood Way, Waynesville. It is open weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Unsupported ‘sickout’ claims take flight amid Southwest woes

DALLAS (AP) — When Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and air traffic control issues, unsupported claims blaming vaccine mandates began taking off. Conservative politicians and pundits, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, alleged the flight disruptions resulted from pilots and air...
DALLAS, TX
CBS News

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, coroner says

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. The grim details come as authorities continue to search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who was traveling with her before she died. Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County coroner, said the manner of death is still considered a homicide, backing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waynesville, NC
Maggie Valley, NC
Government
City
Maggie Valley, NC
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Owens
NBC News

A record 4.3 million workers walked off the job in August

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary for August, released Tuesday morning, found that the number of job openings took a breather from the record highs it has been notching in recent months, but a record 4.3 million workers walked off the job. Job openings fell from a record of...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy