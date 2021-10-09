Day-trippin'

One hour and 30 minutes—that’s all the time you need to hop in your car and drive from Atlanta to Ellijay, Georgia. The mountain town is the historic county seat of Gilmore County, which prides itself in being the “Apple Capital of Georgia.” There’s far more to Ellijay than apples, however. A wealth of wineries and vineyards, gorgeous open-air areas, and unforgettable attractions all combine to make Ellijay more than worthy of a scenic road trip. Whether you are looking for a relaxing alternative to Atlanta’s almost weekly large-scale events or hoping to get one last weekend of peace before the holiday season picks up in the coming months, the North Georgia city is the perfect in-state travel destination for you, and just in case you need more convincing, here are seven reasons why you should make that drive to Ellijay, Georgia, this fall.

