Travel

Day-trippin'

northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

Oct. 8—While the mid-week trips offered by the Waynesville Recreation Center aren't limited to senior citizens, that's how it generally works out. On Wednesday, Oct. 6, for instance, Colt Miller, program supervisor for the department, welcomed six individuals (plus a reporter for The Mountaineer) to the trip destined for the Folk Art Center in Asheville and a lunch afterward.

Only In Georgia

You Can Plan An Entire Ghostly Weekend Getaway In Georgia This Halloween Season

Are you the type of person who loves a good fright? Do you enjoy being scared, especially when the Halloween season rolls around? If you answered yes to either of these questions, then you’re in luck. Just three hours south of Atlanta is the tiny town of Americus, Georgia. While most people find Americus to be the perfect stop-along point on their way to Florida, it is actually filled with some of the most haunted happenings in the state. Plus, it isn’t just Americus that has some haunted fun, but also the entire Sumter County area! Here’s more on how you can enjoy a ghostly weekend getaway in Sumpter County, Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
wgvunews.org

Pulaski Days

Pulaski Days is an annual celebration of Polish Heritage held every October in GR, this year's theme Keep Calm and Polk On. We talk to Michelle Kershner, Chair, about the festival and a Pulaski Built Beer. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine...
FESTIVAL
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Little Creek Golf Course S. Charleston, WV

Little Creek Public Golf Course offers a true test for every golfer, having played host to the WVGA Senior Amateur, the WVGA Amateur, the WVGA Amateur Qualifier, the State Women’s Amateur Championship and the Kanawha Valley Golf Championship. When you’re not playing, our dedicated professional staff can provide you with the latest equipment and you can work on your game on our practice areas. With an Olympic size pool, restaurant, and reception area, we have something for everyone. Come visit us soon!
CHARLESTON, WV
sandiegomagazine.com

I Tried It: Room 3327 at Hotel Del Coronado

I believe in ghosts. I can’t really tell you why. Maybe it’s from growing up with a grandmother who’d casually talk about the comings and goings of our dearly departed as if she were talking about the weather. “Oh, your great-grandma just sat down behind you,” she’d say over lunch. Or maybe because, in my mind, stranger things have happened (just look up any of the daily headlines coming out of Florida).
CORONADO, CA
#Elderly People#Covid#Dollywood
WKRC

Meat-and-three opens at Findlay Market

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Over-the-Rhine's newest restaurant, an eatery with a heavy Southern influence, just opened its doors adjacent to Findlay Market. Mighty Good, a Southern-style "meat and three" restaurant, opened its doors to the public on Oct. 8 at 1819 Elm St. in Over-the-Rhine. Flip through the photos above for a look inside.
CINCINNATI, OH
Thrillist

7 Reasons to Drive to Ellijay, Georgia This Fall

One hour and 30 minutes—that’s all the time you need to hop in your car and drive from Atlanta to Ellijay, Georgia. The mountain town is the historic county seat of Gilmore County, which prides itself in being the “Apple Capital of Georgia.” There’s far more to Ellijay than apples, however. A wealth of wineries and vineyards, gorgeous open-air areas, and unforgettable attractions all combine to make Ellijay more than worthy of a scenic road trip. Whether you are looking for a relaxing alternative to Atlanta’s almost weekly large-scale events or hoping to get one last weekend of peace before the holiday season picks up in the coming months, the North Georgia city is the perfect in-state travel destination for you, and just in case you need more convincing, here are seven reasons why you should make that drive to Ellijay, Georgia, this fall.
GEORGIA STATE
Lifestyle
Country
Norway
Travel
wrbl.com

5 best fall fairs in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Don’t miss out on funnel cakes, Ferris wheels and fun this fall. Here are five of the best fairs the Peach State has to offer. The Georgia National Fair has been a Peach State state staple for more than three decades. Check out the countless food vendors, concerts, horse shows and much more.
GEORGIA STATE
104.1 WIKY

Day of Service

Thursday was Henderson Rotary’s Day of Service. Kids from eight local schools competed in track and field events. The Day of Service, which the pandemic canceled last year, included other events such as welcoming the visiting riverboat American Duchess, riverfront cleaning, and planting of trees.
HENDERSON, KY
Only In Virginia

One Of The Oldest Apple Festivals In Virginia, The Graves Mountain Apple Harvest Festival Is A Tradition You Won’t Want To Miss

Is there anything better than fall in Virginia? The crisp autumn air, the beautiful outdoor attractions, and the endless festivities make this season one of the very best. If you agree and are looking for a way to celebrate, we suggest attending one of the oldest apple festivals in Virginia, the Graves Mountain Apple Harvest […] The post One Of The Oldest Apple Festivals In Virginia, The Graves Mountain Apple Harvest Festival Is A Tradition You Won’t Want To Miss appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
Hammond Daily Star

The big day

AMITE (Aug. 28) — Members of the Tangipahoa Parish Fair Association anxiously waited for 10 a.m. to officially announce that Laine Hardy was bringing his Monster Energy Outbreak Tour to Amite on Saturday Oct. 23. Tickets immediately went on sale on Eventbrite.com. NASHVILLE (Aug. 28) – Laine Hardy fans across...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Independent Tribune

Be a sculptor for a day

It’s a rare occasion that may only come by once in your life: the chance to create an iron sculpture. You might want to strike while the iron is hot. This weekend ClearWater Arts Center and Studios is hosting the 43rd Annual Tri State Sculptors Conference. The four-day event includes exhibitions, workshops and demonstrations, plus plenty of opportunities for the general public to watch and sometimes participate.
CONCORD, NC
moodyonthemarket.com

Shanyn Day

This is a tough/broad question – I like to acknowledge all sorts of accomplishments. A great release day at the brewery is probably my most recent. What else do you hope to accomplish by the age of 40?. I’d like to have some sort of sophisticated answer for this one...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
purchase.edu

Family Day

We’re so happy be hosting Family Day in person this year!. Family Day is an exceptional opportunity for parents and extended family members to get to know their student’s friends and to make some new friends of their own. This event is for all parents, siblings, and extended family of Purchase College students.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

