"Like deja vu:" Tuscola volleyball storms back against Smoky Mountain, pulls off second comeback in two weeks
Oct. 8—After dropping the first two tightly-contested sets against Smoky Mountain Thursday night, the Mountaineers needed to win three straight in order to complete the comeback. Tuscola didn't panic— the Mounties were in the same situation just two weeks prior, trailing Franklin 2-0 after two sets. Both times, Tuscola shifted into gear, won three straight sets and came away with thrilling victories.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
