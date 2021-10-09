"Like deja vu:" Tuscola volleyball storms back against Smoky Mountain, pulls off second comeback in two weeks

The KML Chargers took first in their power pool round this morning moving them into the gold bracket of the Sprawl. KML was up against Oconomowoc where the winner would move on to play in the championship. After some great wins earlier this morning, KML had a hard time finding their momentum in the first set losing to Oconomowoc 15-25. KML regrouped and came out stronger the second set but were unable to take the set. They lost 25-22. Leading the Chargers, Meredith Bock had 6 digs and Samantha Kohl had 5. Halie Markovic led with 5 kills and two total blocks. Alyssa Gaeth came away with 4 kills. Nadia Schroeder and Samantha Kohl had 3 kills each. Madison Fischer had 11 assists and Ella Walz had 6. Since KML lost to Oconomowoc they will be battling DSHA for third place of the Sprawl.

