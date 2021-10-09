Corvette & BMW Earn VIR GT Poles
ALTON, Va. – How closely matched are the Corvette Racing entries at Virginia Int’l Raceway? How about three-thousandths of a second. That was the margin in GT Le Mans (GTLM) qualifying Friday for the Michelin GT Challenge At VIR. Tommy Milner sped the No. 4 Corvette Racing C8.R around the 3.27-mile, 17-turn road course in 1 minute, 40.263 seconds (117.410 mph) with a minute remaining in the 15-minute session to claim his third career IMSA pole. Jordan Taylor was just 0.003 seconds slower in the No. 3 Corvette but saw his personal streak of five consecutive poles this season end as well as a six-race pole run for Taylor and co-driver Antonio Garcia.www.speedsport.com
