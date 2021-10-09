CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Corvette & BMW Earn VIR GT Poles

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 4 days ago

ALTON, Va. – How closely matched are the Corvette Racing entries at Virginia Int’l Raceway? How about three-thousandths of a second. That was the margin in GT Le Mans (GTLM) qualifying Friday for the Michelin GT Challenge At VIR. Tommy Milner sped the No. 4 Corvette Racing C8.R around the 3.27-mile, 17-turn road course in 1 minute, 40.263 seconds (117.410 mph) with a minute remaining in the 15-minute session to claim his third career IMSA pole. Jordan Taylor was just 0.003 seconds slower in the No. 3 Corvette but saw his personal streak of five consecutive poles this season end as well as a six-race pole run for Taylor and co-driver Antonio Garcia.

www.speedsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Autosport Online

IMSA VIR: Corvette's Tandy and Milner win as Garcia takes out GTD leader

Tandy and Milner, in the #4 Corvette C8.R, had been embroiled in a fight with the sister #3 car, driven by Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia, but Garcia spilled his team's chances after clashing with the GTD-leading Turner BMW. Taylor had snatched past pole-winner Milner at the start, finding a...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Milner edges Taylor in IMSA pole battle at VIR

Virginia native Tommy Milner in the No. 4 Corvette C8.R scored his first IMSA pole position on Friday after besting Jordan Taylor in the sister No.3 car by an astonishing 0.003s during qualifying for this weekend’s Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway. “It’s a little bit relieving in some...
MOTORSPORTS
gmauthority.com

No. 4 Corvette C8.R Team Takes Third Straight IMSA Win AT VIR

The No. 4 Corvette C8.R crew of Tommy Milner and Nick Tandy took a third-straight IMSA WeatherTech victory at Virginia International Raceway on Sunday after moving from third to first in the final 50 minutes of the 2 hour and 40-minute event. Jordan Taylor led the first lap of the...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kevin Harvick at risk of being suspended?

While it may be a “last resort”, NASCAR has not ruled out the possibility of taking extreme measures if the Kevin Harvick-Chase Elliott feud continues. It was pretty one-sided on Sunday afternoon at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, but more than three weeks after it began, the Kevin Harvick-Chase Elliott feud continued as the round of 12 of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs came to an end.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
FanSided

NASCAR: Kevin Harvick inadvertently sent another message

A bitter Kevin Harvick inadvertently sent another message on Sunday when he attempted to end Chase Elliott’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff run. It didn’t happen in the first two races of the round of 12 of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, but it happened in the round finale at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Driver changes coming for Stewart-Haas Racing?

Will Stewart-Haas Racing make another driver lineup change for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, or will they end a recent trend of changes?. It’s been quite some time since Stewart-Haas Racing entered a NASCAR Cup Series season with the exact same four-driver lineup they fielded the year prior. In fact, the last time it happened, team co-owner Tony Stewart was still driving one of the team’s four cars.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurens Vanthoor
Person
Tommy Milner
Motorsport.com

NASCAR's explanation of no-call on Elliott bumper falls short

Late in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the Charlotte Roval, the rear bumper cover of Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet dislodged and began dangling from behind his car. Elliott had wrecked on Lap 55 of 109 after being hit by Kevin Harvick, which left the No. 9 with severe rear-end damage.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

What drivers said after Charlotte Roval

A look at what drivers said following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:. Kyle Larson (playoffs) – WINNER: “It’s so satisfying because I really did not think that we were going to have a shot to win today. Had a lot of different emotions throughout the middle portions of that race, thinking that ‘This is so depressing and sad and crazy that I’m going to lose my shot at a championship because of an alternator issue, to, ‘OK, now we got it fixed, let’s try to get away with a top 15 finish, keeping all the fenders on it.’ I was passing some cars. We had a really good green flag cycle. I’m trying to look at the big screen. I see Denny coming up on my mirror. I’m like judging off of that, ‘OK, I think I’m towards the front here now. Man, I’d love to see a caution come out.’ Then it all worked out. Not that many people stayed out with him. I knew he was in trouble. I had just a lot of stuff work out for us. William (Byron) having to go through the backstretch chicane that allowed us to get to second. From then on I was like, ‘We really have a good shot to win now.’ Just a wild range of emotions all race long. Just crazy that I’m sitting here talking to all of you.”
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Farnbacher to stand in for injured Miller at VIR

Mario Farnbacher will suit up alongside Till Bechtolsheimer for next week’s GT-only IMSA round at Virginia International Raceway in the No.66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3 GTD after regular driver Marc Miller was sidelined by an injury. Miller suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in an accident during training. The timeline...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Field set for IMSA's all-GT showdown at VIR

Eighteen cars will take part in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship’s Michelin GT Challenge at VIR next weekend. Amongst the regular GT Daytona entries are Alegra Motorsports, which returns for the first time since the Six Hours of the Glen, and Gilbert/Korthoff Motorsports which made its IMSA debut at Road America before skipping the pair of west coast races.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Racing#Race Track#Gt Racing#Corvette Bmw#Virginia Int L Raceway#The Michelin Gt Challenge#Imsa
gtplanet.net

GT Sport Live Stream: 2021 International GT League World Series

The 2021 International GT League World Series will enter its final phase this month, with a pair of events over the next two weeks. That all starts with the GT3 Masters event today, October 1, which will see the 12 qualified drivers racing off against each other in a two-round event that will determine who will advance to the Multiclass Final next Friday.
MOTORSPORTS
BMW BLOG

BMW M4 GT3 to join British GT in 2022

The upcoming BMW M4 GT3 will join another racing venue in 2022. Century Motorsport will run the new GT3 in the Intelligent Money British GT Championship next season. Team principal, Nathan Freke, says one car will be delivered in early 2022 with a second one potentially following at a later date. The privateer has been an official BMW partner since 2018 when it won the GT4 title with an M4. A year later, they started racing the BMW M6 GT3.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

Ford Mustang Sales Are Suffering

These are truly crazy times in the auto industry, thanks in large part to component shortages, most notably processing chips. That accounts for at least some of the sales slide the Ford Mustang saw in the third quarter of 2021, with total customer deliveries in the United States hitting just 9,115 units during those three months.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
giantbomb.com

Sega Super GT

Released in 1996, Sega Super GT, or SCUD (Sports Car Ultimate Drive) Race as it's known outside of America, is the first driving title to use the Sega Model 3 hardware. Four cars are selectable- the Porsche 911 GT2 (easy), Ferrari F40 (intermediate), Dodge Viper GTS-R (advanced), and the McLaren F1 GTR (expert). Four courses are selectable- Dolphin Cove (beginner), airport (beginner), ancient ruins (advanced), and Rome (expert).
VIDEO GAMES
speedsport.com

Weekend GT Sweep For Caldarelli & Pepper

SEBRING, Fla. – Andrea Caldarelli and Jordan Pepper closed a successful weekend at Sebring Int’l Raceway with their second-straight Fanatec GT World Challenge overall victory Sunday at Sebring Int’l Raceway. At the wheel of the No. 3 K-PAX Lamborghini Huracan GT3, Caldarelli and Pepper were scored more than 18 seconds...
Motor1.com

BMW Beat: World's Ugliest Grille Award Goes To This Finnish Corvette

In the automotive world, Finland is probably best known for its passion for rallying. It is so strong that even Santa couldn’t resist the temptation to show some skills behind the wheel of a race-prepped BMW M3 E36 last winter. It turns out the country also has some secret auto-related projects that are not known by the large audience, and today we will try to tell you the story of one of the weirdest Corvettes we’ve ever seen.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy