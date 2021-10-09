Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings 2021: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, more sleepers for redraft, dynasty leagues

Cade Cunningham is a franchise-changing talent. But the Detroit Pistons will need to be patient with him as he grows into himself. The night Cade Cunningham went first in the draft to the Detroit Pistons, Kendrick Perkins called him the most complete draftee since LeBron James. Anthony Davis and Luka Dončić may disagree, but simply by being in the conversation with those luminaries Cunningham’s legend has already begun before he’s played a single NBA game. Landing the top pick and the right to select Cunningham is the best news the Pistons have had in years. The good news for Cade: Detroit’s roster is no wasteland. A handful of players between 19 and 26 have individual skills that should blend smoothly with Cunningham’s jack-of-all-trades mastery.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO