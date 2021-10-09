Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings 2021: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, more sleepers for redraft, dynasty leagues
This year, rookies could have a bigger impact than usual in fantasy basketball leagues because the 2021 NBA Draft class was loaded with talent. With a handful of rookies are set to make an immediate impact, you'll want to keep tabs on when to select these first-year players. Top rookies Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green, and Evan Mobley are circled on everyone's cheat sheet, but what about under-the-radar youngsters like Bones Hyland, Kai Jones, and Corey Kispert? You might not find them on typical rankings lists, but these types of rookies are potential deep-league sleepers and worthwhile dynasty stashes.www.sportingnews.com
Comments / 0