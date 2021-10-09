CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Five bold predictions for Ohio State vs. Maryland

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDV8N_0cLnnADI00

It’s time for the next step of the journey for the Ohio State football team and it’s one back at home against the Maryland Terrapins. The Buckeyes looked like a team searching for answers across multiple fronts through the first three games, but the last two contests have shown a lot of improvement.

Each week we stretch things a little and try to reach for some bold predictions going into the game. We’ve been surprisingly right when stepping out on a limb a few times this year, but we’ve also been not so right. After all, they are bold predictions and not the garden variety that anyone can easily shake a stick at.

Time to look into the crystal ball, get the tarot cards out, and consult the magic eight ball for five things that might (but probably won’t) happen for Ohio State against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Ohio State defense will force four turnovers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzsHh_0cLnnADI00
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) points to teammate Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) after Garrett blocked a point-after-touchdown attempt for Rutgers during the first quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The Ohio State defense has been playing much more aggressively lately rather than sitting back and reacting. It’s been great for a young unit that is still figuring things out. We saw Iowa force Maryland into seven turnovers last week, so look for some similar pressure to get to, and rattle, Terps’ quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. The Buckeye defense will take advantage and reap the rewards of four turnovers.

TreVeyon Henderson will rush for over 200 yards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mj5Vz_0cLnnADI00
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) stands in the end zone after running the ball in for a touchdown during the game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio Sept. 25. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Come to think of it, this may not even be that bold with what we’ve seen from TreVeyon Henderson this year, but getting over 200 yards on the ground is always a noteworthy stretch. The true freshman is averaging almost 10 yards per carry, so if he can get 15-20 opportunities, he might eclipse a two-bill again.

Gee Scott, Jr. will catch his first touchdown pass

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hf8oX_0cLnnADI00
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Gee Scott Jr. (13) makes a catch in a drill during practice at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 3, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy Ruckert is the clear No. 1 option at tight end, but we’ve started to see Gee Scott, Jr. get some more reps as games have gotten out of hand the last couple of weeks. The former wide receiver is still developing as a tight end, but he’ll get more time this week after Ohio State stretches the score out. And, the coaches will dial up a play for him to get into the endzone for his first touchdown in the scarlet and gray.

C.J. Stroud will rush for over 50 yards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10qP9p_0cLnnADI00
Sep 18, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

We haven’t seen quarterback C.J. Stroud take to the ground too often, but remember, a lot of that had to do with a bum shoulder. He now appears to be much more healthy after taking some time off and that means the coaches are more comfortable with him running the ball as needed. Maryland will want to take away the passing game and drop a lot of guys into the secondary, and as a result, there will be running room for Stroud. He’ll get over 50 yards through designed runs and when plays break down Saturday.

J.T. Tuimoloau will record two sacks

Freshman defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau has exceeded expectations already this year for someone that just got on campus this fall. As each passing game goes by, you can also see the improvement in his effectiveness and ability to get off the edge. In this one, he’ll continue that development and break free for at least two sacks against the Maryland offensive line. And all of Buckeye Nation will go bonkers in anticipation for the future of what he can become.

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Maryland State
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Maryland College Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
The Spun

Bob Stoops: Everyone Is “Sleeping” On 1 College Football Team

Coming off a 3-0 start to their 2021 season, including a 35-28 win over No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, the Oregon Ducks are now ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation. Even with this solid ranking though, former Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops believes fans and analysts from around the country are “sleeping” on the Ducks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#American Football#The Maryland Terrapins#Buckeye
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
Whiskey Riff

Spencer Rattler Roasted For Not Congratulating Caleb Williams After He Led The Sooners To Comeback Win Against Texas

Granted, I took Texas and the points, and after the Longhorns jumped out to that 28-7 lead, it looked like it was in the bag. Well, it wasn’t…. To start the second quarter, Oklahoma starting quarterback Spencer Rattler found himself riding the pine pony, with Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley handing freshman quarterback Caleb Williams the reins.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso eyes 2 potential upsets on Alabama's schedule

Lee Corso is a staple on ESPN’s pregame show College GameDay, and since the beginning of the 2021 season, he’s been proclaiming that Alabama won’t win the national title. Furthermore, since the narrow 31-29 win over Florida, Corso has only ratcheted up that discussion. On Saturday, Corso sent a message...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Tarot
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Larry Brown Sports

Bob Stoops has bold comment about Iowa’s ranking after big win

Iowa defeated Penn State 23-20 to improve to 6-0 on the season, while handing Penn State its first loss of the season. Saturday’s matchup at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City featured the Nos. 3 and 4-ranked teams in both the AP and Coaches’ polls. Iowa entered as the No. 3 team and got the win. That prompted a question in FOX’s postgame show asked to former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who is one of FOX’s TV analysts.
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Scott Frost Last Night

Another week, another crushing loss for Scott Frost. Nebraska was in position to secure a huge road win at Michigan State on Saturday night. The Huskers led the Spartans by a touchdown with just a couple of minutes to play. However, Nebraska was unable to move the ball and lock up the victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KETV.com

Kickoff time set for Nebraska-Minnesota game

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's game on the road against Minnesota will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16th. The game will be carried on ESPN2. The Big Ten Conference also announced Monday the Purdue vs. Iowa match-up will be a 2:30 p.m. kickoff televised on KETV. KETV also will...
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
78K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy