CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Michael Rooker and Bruce Willis in Corrective Measures on Tubi

By Renee Hansen
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walking Dead’s Michael Rooker is always in a new film, and Variety is reporting that next, he will star alongside Bruce Willis in a new movie. The film is titled Corrective Measures for the streamer Tubi. You most likely saw Rooker most recently in The Suicide Squad film as...

undeadwalking.com

Comments / 0

Related
Extra

Watch an Exclusive Clip from Bruce Willis’ New Crime Thriller ‘Survive the Game’!

Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray are starring in an suspenseful new crime thriller called “Survive the Game.”. It’s about a cop named David (Willis) who is injured in a drug bust gone wrong and taken to a farm. His partner Cal (Swen Temmel) is on the case, and plots to free David with the help of the farm’s owner, a veteran named Eric (Murray).
MOVIES
FanSided

Michael Rooker horror Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer

With Halloween quickly approaching, I thought it would be fun to look at some horror films from our favorite Walking Dead actors. Way before Michael Rooker played Merle Dixon on The Walking Dead, he starred in a psychological horror film Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, filmed in1986 but wasn’t released until 1989.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

27 New Movies Hit VOD This Week, Including Another Bruce Willis Dud

Friday means a veritable bonanza of new titles are now available on VOD, and once again the lineup covers almost every genre that you could possibly imagine, ranging from high concept thrillers and blockbuster family films to serial killer dramas and the latest in the never-ending procession of desperately poor Bruce Willis actioners.
MOVIES
Deadline

Paul Bettany To Star In ‘Harvest Moon’ For Miramax; Carmen Ejogo, Candice Bergen And Cary Elwes Also On Board

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany is set to star in the Miramax dramedy Harvest Moon, from a script he co-wrote with Dana Brown. Mark Waters is on board to direct, with Miramax producing. Bettany will star alongside Carmen Ejogo, Candice Bergen, Cary Elwes, Riley Looc, Malia Baker, Staz Nair, Rodney Richardson and Connor Falk. “I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Bill Block and Miramax again to make Harvest Moon,” Bettany said. “The fact that it has come together so quickly is enormously gratifying and also hilarious. Dana and I wrote it to keep ourselves sane during lockdown and now we’re off to shoot...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Tom Cavanagh
Person
Kevin Zegers
Person
Bruce Willis
BGR.com

A Bruce Willis movie you’ve never heard of is being watched months later

Bruce Willis may be 66 years old, but the star of the sci-fi action movie Cosmic Sin is still doing, well, the Bruce Willis thing. One of the four movies of his that have been released in 2021, now streaming on Netflix, finds him once again — what else? Strapping on armor of some kind, shooting up a lot of bad guys, and saving humanity from some existential threat. When it works, it really works (a la something like The Fifth Element). We’ll get into more detail about his newest title below, and whether or not his formula works here...
MOVIES
Popculture

New Willy Wonka Movie Recruits Keegan Michael Key

Keegan-Michael Key has a new gig. The Emmy winner is now part of the cast of the upcoming film, Wonka. The film tells the tale of author Roald Dahl's famed Willy Wonka character. As far the role Key will play in the new film, the details are being kept under wraps.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dopesick’ Showrunner Danny Strong on the Thrills of Going Solo

Danny Strong was all of 8 years old when he began sending letters to what was then the William Morris Agency. A latchkey kid in Manhattan Beach, he’d watched Silver Spoons and Diff’rent Strokes, thinking, “I should be on TV.” By 10 or 11, he’d found a kindred spirit in Quentin Tarantino, then just a “bombastic clerk” at Strong’s favorite video store. “I started spending all this time talking to him, and he’d recommend movies to me,” says Strong. “They all started calling me Little Quentin. It’d be like, ‘Quentin, Little Quentin’s here.’ ” In his 20s, Strong landed acting roles in...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Variety

Kellan Lutz, Anne Heche, Cress Williams to Star in Murder Mystery ‘What Remains’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cress Williams, Kellan Lutz and Anne Heche are starring in “What Remains,” a murder mystery that is shooting in Texas. The film centers on a small town pastor (Williams) forced to contend with an act of forgiveness when the convict (Lutz) he forgave for murdering his wife returns to town five years later. At the same time, the town sheriff (Heche) is investigating another murder that may be related. The indie film is written and directed by Nathan Scoggins, who previously wrote, produced and directed “The Least of These” and “The Perfect Summer.” Ralph Winter (“X-Men,” “Hocus Pocus”) and Korey Pollard (“Chicago...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#T Challa#White Elephant
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Sami Sheen, 17, Rocks Red Lip In Selfie Amid Parents Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards’ Drama

Sami Sheen has shared a new mirror selfie rocking a grey hoodie and dark eyeliner, after a judge ruled that her dad no longer has to pay her mom Denise Richards child support. Sami Sheen has stunned in her latest IG post, which showed her rocking red lipstick and a casual grey hoodie. The 17-year-old took to Instagram on October 9, sharing a snap of herself in a white beanie, silver drop earrings and an oversized grey sweater with the hood up. She also rocked a dark red lip and dramatic black eyeliner, which matched her long black nails. Sami captioned the post simply with a knife emoji.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Clint Howard Reveals He Doesn’t Remember His First Appearance on the Show

Clint Howard might be one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood. Today, he has over 250 roles under his belt. A quick look at his IMDb profile shows that he’s never been too picky about his roles. He’s been in gritty slasher films, wholesome family TV shows, Star Wars, Star Trek, and just about everything in-between. However, he held his first role sixty years ago. He appeared alongside his brother Ron Howard on The Andy Griffith Show.
TV SHOWS
Parade

Ron and Clint Howard Talk Growing Up in Hollywood, New Book The Boys and a Happy Days Softball Team

Every now and then a book vividly takes you back to a different time and offers a new perspective. Or, in this case, two perspectives. The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family (October 12, William Morrow) by siblings Clint, 62, and Ron Howard, 67, offers a nostalgic insider peek at their journey from freckle-faced child actors to long careers in Hollywood. In dual narratives, Ron, now an Oscar-winning director, and Clint, a beloved character actor, talk about their start in classics like The Andy Griffith Show and Gentle Ben, what it was like to grow up in Hollywood and how a Happy Days softball game spawned a showbiz league. Plus, they explain how they wrote their book together: “I did find myself slipping back into scene building in my own mind, as we were talking about the moments, the memories that meant the most to us,” Ron says. Hear from the Howard boys here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy