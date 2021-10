San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. has made it clear what position he wants to play moving forward. When the San Diego Padres’ young star Fernando Tatis Jr returned from an IL stint, for his chronically injured left shoulder, he started for the team in the outfield. That’s a position that’s unfamiliar to the natural shortstop. In his time back, he has split games between the outfield and shortstop, playing a few more games in the outfield. That was an intentional plan by the club in order to make the most of their rotation while also protecting Tatis Jr. troublesome shoulder.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO