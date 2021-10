Cary, N.C. — A Hindu temple in Cary is expanding upwards to meet the religious and cultural needs of a growing South Asian community in the Triangle. Craftsmen from India are building an 87-foot-tall Rajagopuram, or monumental entrance tower, to the Sri Venkateswara Temple, off N.C. Highway 54 near Northwest Maynard Road. When complete early next year, it will be the tallest structure of its kind in the U.S.