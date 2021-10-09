Little Falls City Council upholds HPC's denial of roofing permit

The Little Falls City Council upheld a decision made by the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) Monday, after it was appealed by the building’s owner. The HPC denied a permit request from Thomas and Josefina Briscoe to use steel sheet roofing on its renovation of the former Hauer Brothers Electric building, located at 122 First Ave. SE. The project needed approval from the HPC due to its location within the city’s historic district.