$1,400 stimulus check: Congress urged to consider it for some
The 2022 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment could be the largest in decades, but it may not be enough to overcome inflation. A nonprofit representing the interests of senior citizens is urging Congress to approve $1,400 stimulus checks for Social Security recipients. While these Americans are looking at possibly the largest cost-of-living adjustment in 40 years, experts say the amount they’ll get likely won’t match inflation and it could knock them into a higher tax bracket.rockydailynews.com
