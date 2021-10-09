CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

$1,400 stimulus check: Congress urged to consider it for some

 4 days ago

The 2022 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment could be the largest in decades, but it may not be enough to overcome inflation. A nonprofit representing the interests of senior citizens is urging Congress to approve $1,400 stimulus checks for Social Security recipients. While these Americans are looking at possibly the largest cost-of-living adjustment in 40 years, experts say the amount they’ll get likely won’t match inflation and it could knock them into a higher tax bracket.

