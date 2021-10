The Siempre Viva Road off-ramp, the last U.S. exit in Otay Mesa has been permanently relocated east of its current location. Travelers who do not intend to go to Mexico will need to exit a half-mile earlier than before. Drivers will still have access to a dedicated U-turn located in the median of State Route 905 between Siempre Viva Road and the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.