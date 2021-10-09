CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Steph Curry Has A Lot To Say About LeBron James

By Brenna White
The NBA is known for its familiar faces such as LeBron James and Steph Curry. These two players have been around for a long time (one longer than the other) and it is only right that they are able to appreciate the greatness that each of them brings to the table.

In a recent article by Nick Friedell for ESPN, Steph Curry talked about LeBron James and the reputation he has in this league.

"He set the standard for that," Curry said, according to ESPN.

"Let's keep it real. What is he, in his 18th year? Nine straight Finals, all the things that he's accomplished. You have a vision of sustaining your prime for as long as you can, kind of reimagining what that looks like. So you know the work that goes into it, the intentionality, especially in the offseasons, especially how you take care of your body, your mind. Balance on-court, off-court."

Curry, who has made a lot of history himself knows what it takes to be in a position like LeBron James. The way each player can admire one another is what reminds everyone that this is not just a game. These players go above and beyond to make sure they are there for their teammates and their fans. Curry continued to talk about his memories of James.

"For me, it's a weird perspective just because I still remember my college days and he was just coming into his prime in the league," Curry said.

"And my sophomore year, [NCAA] tournament run he came to a game, then came to a game my junior year. This is hilarious. I still have a jersey that he signed back in '08 in my parents' house back in Charlotte. So it's kind of weird to think about what's happened in the last 13, 14 years."

Even before Steph Curry was in the league, LeBron James had made a huge impact on his life. For these players, it is nothing new to have to go up against incredible talent. With that said, Friday night's game against the Warriors will just be a small preview to game one of the regular season for the Lakers.

