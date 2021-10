The Titans designated Johnson (undisclosed) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. Johnson spent the minimum three weeks on IR, and he'll now have three weeks to be added to the 53-man roster. If he isn't activated by the conclusion of the 21-day evaluation window, he'll head back to IR for the remainder of the season. The statuses of wideouts Julio Jones (leg) and A.J. Brown (hamstring) remain in question Week 4 against the Jets, so Johnson could have a chance to make an immediate impact if he's cleared to play Sunday. The 27-year-old appeared in 11 games for the Colts last year and caught 14 passes for 255 yards.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO